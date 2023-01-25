Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Brian Callahan

The Indianapolis Colts are moving toward the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts, for the last four and a half years, were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position, and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take charge.

In this series, we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of their respective backgrounds.

Next up is Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan.

Brian Callahan began his coaching career at UCLA in 2006-2007 as a graduate assistant, he worked in football operations in 2006 then with the wide receiver unit in 2007.

Callahan joined the NFL coaching ranks in 2010 when he joined the Denver Broncos as a coaching assistant, before moving to offensive quality control from 2011-2012, offensive assistant from 2013-2014, and quarterbacks coach in 2015. Callahan worked closely with the Broncos quarterback at time Peyton Manning and was a part of one of the NFL’s best offenses leading to five division titles and a Super Bowl Victory in 2015.

Callahan then joined the Detroit Lions in 2016-2017 as the teams quarterback coach working with Matthew Stafford. In the his two seasons in Detroit, Callahan helped Stafford throw for over 8,000 passing yards and 53 touchdowns.

In 2018, Callahan was quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in which he helped quarterback Derek Carr to throw for over 4000 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Callahan was then hired by new Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor to become the teams offensive coordinator in 2019. Callahan has been with the Bengals for four seasons as the teams offensive coordinator and has helped quarterback Joe Burris develop into one of the leagues best whilst producing over 11,000 passing yards and 82 touchdowns along with a Super a bowl appearance in 2021.