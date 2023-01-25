 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Colts Request Second Round Interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris

The Colts have reportedly added another big name into the second round in-person interview mix.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Indianapolis Colts have requested a second round in-person interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris—among other reported finalists:

The 46 year old Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator’s first round interview reportedly went ‘very well’ with the Colts, so it’s no surprise he’s receiving a second opportunity.

With a number of injuries and a stalled offense, Morris’s Rams defense ranked 18th in team defensive DVOA this past season, but is just a year removed from being a Top 5 unit.

It’s been speculated that Morris could build a very talented and experienced coaching staff to surround him, which also makes him a very attractive head coaching candidate.

He also has prior head coaching experience from his time with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11) and Atlanta Falcons (2020)—in addition to his other defensive coaching positions.

Morris remains a key name to watch during the Colts ongoing interview process.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...