Report: Colts’ Jim Irsay ‘Still Has Desires’ to Hire Jeff Saturday for the Full-Time Head Coaching Job

According to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay “still has desires” to hire interim head coach Jeff Saturday for the full-time job:

In Indy, I’m told Jim Irsay still has desires to hire Jeff Saturday, but some who work w/ the owner or have his ear, while feeling Saturday is a great person—are not in favor of him as a HC, per source. We’ll see if the #Colts make it through the list of expected 2nd interviews. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 25, 2023

A report that was also reiterated by KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright:

2/



Den: I think Ryans, Quinn and maybe Payton get 2nd interviews. I think the Payton ship has sailed, but they may circle back around.



Hou: Gannon or Ryans. While Denver is in on Ryans this may appeal more.



Indy: ownership wants Saturday. FO doesn't. Who wins? — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 25, 2023

While Irsay ultimately calls the shots for the franchise, Colts general manager Chris Ballard is leading the early offseason coaching search and has already brought in a lengthy list of accomplished candidates for first round virtual interviews.

For the second round, those interviews will now transition to in-person, which Irsay will participate in this time around.

So far, the reported second round candidates are Jeff Saturday, Raheem Morris, Ejiro Evero, and Dan Quinn—with at least a handful of other candidate names still soon to come.

The million dollar question is will Irsay stick with his speculated sentimental favorite, Saturday, and ‘trust his gut’ or will he ‘use his head’ and eventually relinquish the job to a more qualified candidate.