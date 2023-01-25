 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts’ Jim Irsay ‘Still Has Desires’ to Hire Jeff Saturday for the Full-Time Head Coaching Job

Colts owner Jim Irsay will ultimately have the final say on who becomes the franchise’s next head coach.

By Luke Schultheis
According to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson, Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay “still has desires” to hire interim head coach Jeff Saturday for the full-time job:

A report that was also reiterated by KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright:

While Irsay ultimately calls the shots for the franchise, Colts general manager Chris Ballard is leading the early offseason coaching search and has already brought in a lengthy list of accomplished candidates for first round virtual interviews.

For the second round, those interviews will now transition to in-person, which Irsay will participate in this time around.

So far, the reported second round candidates are Jeff Saturday, Raheem Morris, Ejiro Evero, and Dan Quinn—with at least a handful of other candidate names still soon to come.

The million dollar question is will Irsay stick with his speculated sentimental favorite, Saturday, and ‘trust his gut’ or will he ‘use his head’ and eventually relinquish the job to a more qualified candidate.

