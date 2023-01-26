Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Withdraws from Head Coaching Consideration—Including the Colts Job

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has withdrawn from head coaching consideration this cycle, including the Indianapolis Colts vacant job—as he wants to remain in Texas and finish the job:

#Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he is staying in Dallas, per sources.



Quinn was a top candidate for the #Cardinals’ head coaching job and also interviewed with the #Colts and #Broncos. But his heart is in Dallas and he wants to win a Super Bowl there. pic.twitter.com/yl7gXtYIOv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 26, 2023

The 52 year old former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons was one of the more highly sought out defensive candidates during this coaching cycle for ongoing interviews.

He was scheduled to interview with the Colts for his second round, in-person interview this weekend in Indianapolis, but alas.

Instead, fresh off of a disappointing divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Quinn will now hope that his 2nd best ranked DVOA defense can continue to improve and ultimately lead owner Jerry Jones’ team to an elusive Super Bowl victory.

For the Colts, it eliminates one finalist from a still fairly lengthy list of around 7 to 8 total candidates, so there will definitely be a handful of other qualified options to choose from.