Report: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Withdraws from Head Coaching Consideration—Including the Colts Job

Dan Quinn will be remaining with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator.

By Luke Schultheis
Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has withdrawn from head coaching consideration this cycle, including the Indianapolis Colts vacant job—as he wants to remain in Texas and finish the job:

The 52 year old former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons was one of the more highly sought out defensive candidates during this coaching cycle for ongoing interviews.

He was scheduled to interview with the Colts for his second round, in-person interview this weekend in Indianapolis, but alas.

Instead, fresh off of a disappointing divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Quinn will now hope that his 2nd best ranked DVOA defense can continue to improve and ultimately lead owner Jerry Jones’ team to an elusive Super Bowl victory.

For the Colts, it eliminates one finalist from a still fairly lengthy list of around 7 to 8 total candidates, so there will definitely be a handful of other qualified options to choose from.

