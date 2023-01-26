Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy “Very Much in Running” for Colts Head Coaching Opening

According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs veteran offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy “remains very much in running” for the Indianapolis Colts open head coaching position:

While highly respected veteran #Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy remains very much in running for #Colts head coaching job, per league sources, #Commanders among multiple teams, including #Ravens #Commanders, #Jets who want to discuss OC opportunities with him @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 26, 2023

The 53 year old is currently game planning offensively for this weekend’s AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Because of league rules, Bieniemy cannot actually have his second round, in-person interview with the Colts until early next week.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018, working under legendary head coach (and offensive mastermind) Andy Reid. Armed with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the Chiefs ranked #1 in offensive DVOA this past season—which they’ve done at least two years in a row.

As a former NFL running back, playing 9 pro seasons, Bieniemy also previously served as the Chiefs running backs coach (2013-17), the University of Colorado’s offensive coordinator (2011-12), the Minnesota Vikings assistant head coach and running backs coach (2010), and the Vikings running backs coach (2006-09) among his other coaching stints.

While Bieniemy has not been formally listed as a candidate that will be receiving a second round interview, it seems likely with this report that he’ll receive such an opportunity—along with also potentially Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and the Philadelphia Eagles Shane Steichen respectively (both of whose teams are still in the playoffs as well and cannot interview until early next week either).

The Colts also remain interested in having San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who had to cancel his scheduled interview with the Horseshoe this past weekend to prepare for his team’s divisional round game, still initially interview—although he cannot until early next week like the others.

We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for imminent updates on Bieniemy, as well as the rest of this qualified group of head coaching candidates—and potential finalists.