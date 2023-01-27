 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts to Host Giants DC Wink Martindale for Second Round Head Coaching Interview this Weekend

The Colts are bringing in a veteran defensive coordinator for another look.

By Luke Schultheis
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts will host New York Giants defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale for a second round interview regarding their open head coaching position this weekend:

Martindale will be interviewing in the slot previously occupied by the Dallas Cowboys’ Dan Quinn before he recently withdrew from consideration for all vacant head coaching jobs.

The 59 year old brings a wealth of defensive experience, having previously served as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator (2018-21) and linebackers coach (2012-17), as well as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator (2010) among his other prior coaching roles.

During his sole season with the Giants, Martindale’s defense ranked 29th in team defense DVOA, but there are some underlying stats that paint a rosier defensive picture:

In fact, the Colts got an up close and personal look at his defense late this season in a loss:

Martindale is well qualified for the position as a veteran defensive coordinator, but in my honest opinion, he’s lower on my list of the potential finalists.

Feels like the Colts would be better off going with a fresher candidate with some ‘new school’ ideologies and try to find their next Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor, etc—but that’s just my opinion (*having not seen his interviews).

