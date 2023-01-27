Report: Colts to Host Giants DC Wink Martindale for Second Round Head Coaching Interview this Weekend

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts will host New York Giants defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale for a second round interview regarding their open head coaching position this weekend:

Colts are scheduling Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to come to Indianapolis this weekend for a second head coaching interview, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2023

Martindale will be interviewing in the slot previously occupied by the Dallas Cowboys’ Dan Quinn before he recently withdrew from consideration for all vacant head coaching jobs.

The 59 year old brings a wealth of defensive experience, having previously served as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator (2018-21) and linebackers coach (2012-17), as well as the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator (2010) among his other prior coaching roles.

During his sole season with the Giants, Martindale’s defense ranked 29th in team defense DVOA, but there are some underlying stats that paint a rosier defensive picture:

#Giants DC Don “Wink” Martindale is scheduled to have his second interview with the #Colts for their head coaching job tomorrow, source said. Top 3 on third downs and red zone with a rebuilding roster, Martindale could also help set the culture. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

In fact, the Colts got an up close and personal look at his defense late this season in a loss:

.@giants defense has a lot of interchangeable parts; and in Wink Martindale, they have a great MasterMind! They gave the @colts a lot of 3rd down looks and @TheHumble_21 made the biggest play of the game. It’s good to be #BigBlue. Excited for January Football #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/uzs8RiHWVJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 3, 2023

Martindale is well qualified for the position as a veteran defensive coordinator, but in my honest opinion, he’s lower on my list of the potential finalists.

Feels like the Colts would be better off going with a fresher candidate with some ‘new school’ ideologies and try to find their next Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Vrabel, Nick Sirianni, Zac Taylor, etc—but that’s just my opinion (*having not seen his interviews).