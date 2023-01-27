Report: Colts Have ‘Lengthy’ 2nd Round Interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris—Running into Early Evening

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had a ‘lengthy’ in-person second round interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday—one that ran into at least the early evening:

Raheem Morris is having a lengthy in-person interview with the #Colts today. Was told Morris was still with the team as of early evening. Morris is one of several candidates as part of Indy's second round of talks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2023

Aside from team owner Jim Irsay’s sentimental favorite, incumbent interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Morris has been widely regarded as one of the leading front runners for the Colts open head coaching position during the franchise’s ongoing interview process.

His initial virtual interview with Indianapolis was reportedly said to have gone “very well”, and it appears the two sides still had a lot to talk about heading into the early weekend.

The 46 year old defensive coordinator’s Rams defense ranked 18th best in team defensive DVOA in 2022 due to key injuries on both sides of the ball for Los Angeles, but under Morris, it’s also a Super Bowl winning unit that ranked in the Top 5 just a year ago.

Among his other coaching experience, Morris previously served as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11) and as the interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons (2020). If he’s grown from that experience, he has the chance to be a solid NFL head coach.

Along with his defensive background, one of the major selling points for Morris is that he’s expected to assemble a very strong supporting cast of coaches to surround himself with at any potential league head coaching stop.

As one of the Colts’ finalists currently generating a lot of buzz, Morris is a key candidate to monitor as their interview process eventually wraps up. Stay tuned, Colts fans.