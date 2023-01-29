Indianapolis Colts Head Coaching Candidate: Rich Bisaccia

The Indianapolis Colts are moving toward the 2023 season in need of a new Head Coach of the team. The Colts, for the last four and a half years, were led by former Head Coach Frank Reich who did a good job steering the team to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure with the team. However, it came time for the team to make a change at the position, and Reich was ultimately fired and a new Head Coach will take charge.

In this series, we will look into each of the head coaching candidates that the Colts interview for the job vacancy and look into each of their respective backgrounds.

Next up is Green Bay Packer Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia

Rich Bisaccia has 20 years of experience as an NFL coach and over 40 years of coaching experience. He began his coaching career at the collegiate level for Wayne State in 1983 as a defensive backs and special teams coach, before moving to quarterbacks and wide receivers coach in 1984-1987.

In 1988, Bisaccia joined South Carolina as a graduate assistant before being promoted to tight ends/wide receiver coach. Bisaccia spent the next five years in South Carolina working as the defensive ends, tight ends, running backs and special teams coach.

Bisaccia then became the running backs and special teams coach at Clemson in 1994-1998 before heading over to Ole Miss in 1999 under the same role.

In 2002, Bisaccia made the move into the NFL when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at their Special Teams Coordinator. Bisaccia held the same role for the first six years before he was promoted to assistant head coach alongside his special teams duties.

Bisaccia joined the then San Diego Chargers in 2011 as the special teams coordinator before being promoted the next year to assistant head coach. In 2013, he joined the Dallas Cowboys as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator and spent the next five years in Dallas.

In 2018, Bisaccia became the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the then Oakland Raiders and in 2021 Bisaccia was named the interim head coach of the Raiders following Gruden’s resignation. Bisaccia led the Raiders to a 7–5 record, and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He became the first interim head coach since Bruce Arians with the 2012 Indianapolis Colts to lead their team to a postseason berth.

In 2022, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur brought Bisaccia to Green Bay to be the special teams coordinator.