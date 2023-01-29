Report: Colts Plan to Hold Second Round Interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts are planning to hold a second round interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen this week:

Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen this week, per sources. He is on the Colts’ short list of candidates getting further consideration for their HC job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

This round is in-person, and team owner Jim Irsay will actively participate in the interviews.

The 37 year old Steichen has been busy this week game planning offensively for the San Francisco 49ers top ranked defensed headed into Sunday’s NFC Title Game—and was prohibited by league rules from interviewing this past week, but will be eligible again starting the new week.

Steichen has also previously served as the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator (2020) and their interim offensive coordinator (2019)—among his other coaching roles.

The Eagles had the third best offensive team DVOA under Steichen this season, and he’s been credited with some of the development and continued growth of young breakout quarterback Jalen Hurts.

This presumably makes him an attractive option for Indianapolis, who projects to pair their next head coach with a top rookie quarterback selected with the 4th overall pick (*or even higher) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Offensive minded head coaches have recently had more success than their defensive counterparts too.

Steichen appears to be one of the top young offensive candidates in this year’s coaching cycle—and as a finalist, he remains another name to watch for the Colts.