Report: Colts to Host Packers Special Teams Coach Rich Bisaccia for Second Round Interview on Monday

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to host Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia for a second round interview on Monday:

The #Colts will host former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday for a second interview for their head coaching job -- part of an expansive search that likely will continue with additional interviews this week, per sources. https://t.co/qLCU3YU3c8 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Of course, the Colts’ second round of interviews are scheduled to be in-person, rather than virtual—and team owner Jim Irsay is expected to actively participate in them.

The 62 year old Bisaccia has 20 years of experience in the NFL as a special teams coordinator. He’s perhaps most well known for serving as the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last year and helping to lead the team to a 7-5 record and a playoff berth—despite inheriting a very difficult situation publicly, in the wake of Jon Gruden’s firing.

His Packers’ unit ranked 17th in special teams team DVOA in 2022, during his first and only year in Green Bay, but that was a considerable improvement from being the league’s last ranked unit (32nd) a year ago—before he took over.

There have been a handful of former special teams coaches who have gone on to have considerable success as NFL head coaches—including Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh, and Bill Cowher chief among them.

The Colts have also interviewed their current special teams coordinator, Bubba Ventrone, for their open head coaching position, so clearly they think a lot about that particular coaching position—and it’s ability to translate successful results elsewhere.