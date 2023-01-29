Report: Colts’ Running Back Jonathan Taylor Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle and plans to be ‘100 percent’ for the 2023 season, according to Ian Rapoport.

During the 2022 season, Taylor injured his right ankle on two separate occasions, which ultimately kept him out for three total games. Taylor first suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Colts’ Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans and struggled for much of the season due to the lingering issue.

“That thing had a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years,” Taylor said, laughing, via NFL.com. “Just finally had to clean it out and make sure I’m good to go. We finally had the time to get it right, make sure I’m 100% ready to rock. That’s all you can ask.

While Taylor didn’t have quite the season he did when he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2021, the All-Pro back still rushed for 861 yards, averaged 4.5 yards per attempt and scored four rushing touchdowns while dealing with the ankle injury.

Taylor, who will be entering the 2023 season in a contract year, has been one of the Colts’ best offensive weapons since being drafted in the second round out of Wisconsin in 2020, so having him completely healthy going into next season will be crucial.

“The number one thing is taking time to heal,” Taylor said, via NFL.com. “The number two thing is relaxing, just mentally, after the type of season we had. Get healthy, decompress mentally. I’ll be on my feet in no time.”