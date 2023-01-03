 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the Buffalo Bills

Football is a game. Players and fans love it, but nothing is more important than the lives of those who play it. Today, we send love and support to the Hamlin family, the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills Mafia.

By Brett Mock
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Critical After MNF Collapse Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It’s time we remember what is important.

Football, at all levels, is a game that brings people together. Sure, it’s about competition and rivalries too, but it can be argued that it’s the ultimate team sport. Teams are held together by the bonds of friendship and camaraderie. It’s about family.

Today, we’re all a part of Damar Hamlin’s football family. Nothing else should matter. If you focus on anything in the NFL world today, focus on his progress and pray for his full recovery. The rest is just noise.

We’ll do our best to stay on top of any updates for our community. We encourage you to visit Buffalo Rumblings for updates and to share your support for their fan community.

