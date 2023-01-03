Colts Promote RB Jake Funk to Active Roster; Waive RB Jordan Wilkins

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has promoted running back Jake Funk to the 53-man active roster and waived fellow running back Jordan Wilkins in a corresponding roster move.

At first glance, the move isn’t all that noteworthy, but it is a little odd given that the Colts just signed Wilkins to a 2-year extension through the 2023 season only a few weeks ago:

It's a two-year extension for #Colts running back Jordan Wilkins, signing him through remainder of this season, and for 2023 https://t.co/eIoev14s4K — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 20, 2022

During 4 games this year, Wilkins rushed for 58 total rushing yards on 13 carries (4.5 ypc. avg.). The former 2018 5th round pick of the Colts has 1,009 career rushing yards on 208 carries (4.9 ypc. avg.) and 4 rushing touchdowns during 54 career games (4 starts).

Funk was signed to the Colts practice squad in early November before his recent promotion to the Indy active roster.

Regarding Funk:

“The 5’10”, 205 pound Funk was a former 2021 7th round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, where he played two seasons and became a Super Bowl Champion before later joining the New Orleans Saints and (previously) the Colts practice squad. Frunk has appeared in 15 career games, rushing twice for 5.0 yards.”

The 24 year old Funk is a little younger than Wilkins and may make more sense as a change-of-pace option to close out the season—with nothing meaningful left to play for in the finale.

The Colts also signed safety Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad.