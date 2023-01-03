Colts Stock Report Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts went into Sunday’s game on the back of an another loss this time against a AFC team rival, which took the losing streak to five games, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts came up against a NFC foe in the New York Giants who were pushing for their first playoff berth since 2016. The Giants were sitting at 8-6-1 and were coming off a loss over the Minnesota Vikings. There were some strong showings during the 38-10 loss, and a few poor ones, as well.

Stock Up:

Bobby Okereke was everywhere on Sunday. Okereke produced 17 tackles, 2 tackles and a forced fumble. Okereke was a bright spark on an otherwise horrendous performance by the defense. Okereke has been fantastic all year and been a valuable defensive starter with the loss of Shaquille Leonard.

Zack Moss has had back to back games of solid production now. He was part of the earlier season trade which sent Nyehim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. Moss produced 74 yards rushing in 15 attempts with an average of 4.9 yards a carry. With the need for solid depth behind Jonathan Taylor since the departure of Nyheim Hines and Moss has shown in back to back games that he may have a future on this Colts team.

Stock Down:

Nick Foles started his second game as an Indianapolis Colt and it was a disastrous repeat of the previous week. The Foles led offense could only muster ten points in the entire of the game. To make matters worse he threw another interception and was sacked once but by an unlocked defender which caused him to have to leave the game and be replaced by Sam Ehlinger. The passing attack was yet again terrible with Foles throwing for only 81 yards on 8 completions. The Ehlinger led passing attack wasn’t much better either with him throwing for 60 yards on 6 completions for a touchdown and he was also sacked. The rushing attack wasn’t much better with team only managing 129 rushing yards and leading rusher Zack Moss managing just 74 yards on 15 attempts. The quarterback play was yet again awful, the pass protection was yet again subpar and the offence spluttered its way to one field goal and one touchdown in the entire game.

In previous weeks the defense has been a shining light on an otherwise disaster of a performance, however this week the defense decided to join the disaster party. The Colts defense allowed 38 points and let Daniel Jones have his way with them all game. He threw for 177 yards, two touchdowns, rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts simply had no answer for Jones all game. The Colts defense allowed the Giants to rush for 217 yards and couldn’t manage to sack Jones once. The defense has been brilliant all season but it looks like they may have finally ran out of steam to compensate for the atrocious offense.