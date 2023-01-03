NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Colts Remain At Rock Bottom

The Colts continued their 2022 season on the road on Sunday against a NFC team in the New York Giants. The Giants were 8-6-1 coming off a loss over the Minnesota Vikings and were fighting for a playoff berth. The Colts were without young tight end Kylen Granson, nickel corner Kenny Moore II and wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

The now Colts sit at 4-11-1, and are currently third in the AFC South. The Colts couldn’t manage to get their fifth win of the year and are well out of the race for the AFC South title. The Jaguars are both four games clear of the Colts in third place.

The national media have moved the Colts down in the power rankings board after their loss against the Chargers. Here is how the Colts stack up in the week 17 power rankings.

(Due to the suspension of the Bengals vs. Bills game on Monday night, many major outlets did not produce their weekly Power Rankings.)

Sporting News has the Colts at 29:

The Colts also have their big quarterback mess and, without a running game, it started to destroy their talented defense. Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay must also attach themselves to the ideal coach.

Yahoo Sports has the Colts at 30:

Jeff Saturday should be back on ESPN in about seven days.

Pro Football Network has the Colts at 30:

No team has looked as lifeless as the Indianapolis Colts since their fourth-quarter collapse against Dallas. Sure, they were up by 33 against Minnesota, but they ended up blowing that lead and eventually losing that game.

Sometimes, the “vote of confidence” isn’t real. But Jim Irsay seemed to genuinely believe it when he said Chris Ballard would be around for 2023. He absolutely MUST hit on a QB in the NFL draft with what looks like could be a top-five pick in the draft.

AS.com has the Colts at 29:

The embarrassment seems never ending for the one time playoff hopeful Indianapolis Colts. In the last four weeks they have gotten blown out by the Cowboys, allowed biggest comeback in the history of the league against the Vikings, scored just three points against the Chargers and got beat down by the Giants in New York. Even in his wildest nightmares, Jim Irsay couldn’t have imagined the Jeff Saturday experiment failing in such extraordinary fashion

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Colts be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to Stampede Blue for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Houston Texans in Week 18.