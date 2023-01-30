Report: Colts To Bring In Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan for Second Interview

The Indianapolis Colts will be interviewing Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their vacant head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Colts intend to bring Brian Callahan in for a second interview this week, as well.

The interview with Callahan could happen “as soon as Wednesday,” according to Albert Breer.

Source: The Colts are working on bringing Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to Indy for a second interview. That one could happen as soon as Wednesday. The Cardinals are planning to have Callahan in Thursday.



The Cardinals are planning to have Callahan in Thursday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2023

It’s easy to see why Callahan has garnered so much attention from teams around the league in recent weeks. The Bengals, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the league’s most prolific offenses, are coming off their second consecutive AFC Championship game appearance. Much of Burrow’s success can be attributed to the job that Callahan has done over the past few seasons.

Callahan also brings a ton of experience to the table, as he’s been around NFL teams for many seasons. In total, Callahan has been around the NFL for 13 years and in various roles around the league, including as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2018, and the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2016-2017. Callahan also spent time with the Denver Broncos for several seasons in different roles on with their offense, according to Bengals.com.

As the Colts continue to search for their next head coach, Callahan continues to be an extremely popular name for Colts fans who feel like the experienced offensive coordinator could pair well with a young quarterback Indy may select in April’s draft.

Callahan is the latest to get a second interview and is also the seventh candidate to make the second round as Indianapolis’ head coaching search continues in the days ahead.