Report: Colts To Bring In Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan for Second Interview

Cincinnati Bengals OC Brain Callahan will receive a second interview for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.

By Andrew Thomison
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts will be interviewing Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their vacant head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport.

The interview with Callahan could happen “as soon as Wednesday,” according to Albert Breer.

It’s easy to see why Callahan has garnered so much attention from teams around the league in recent weeks. The Bengals, led by star quarterback Joe Burrow and one of the league’s most prolific offenses, are coming off their second consecutive AFC Championship game appearance. Much of Burrow’s success can be attributed to the job that Callahan has done over the past few seasons.

Callahan also brings a ton of experience to the table, as he’s been around NFL teams for many seasons. In total, Callahan has been around the NFL for 13 years and in various roles around the league, including as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2018, and the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach in 2016-2017. Callahan also spent time with the Denver Broncos for several seasons in different roles on with their offense, according to Bengals.com.

As the Colts continue to search for their next head coach, Callahan continues to be an extremely popular name for Colts fans who feel like the experienced offensive coordinator could pair well with a young quarterback Indy may select in April’s draft.

Callahan is the latest to get a second interview and is also the seventh candidate to make the second round as Indianapolis’ head coaching search continues in the days ahead.

