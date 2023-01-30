Report: Colts traveling to Philly this Week for Eagles OC Shane Steichen’s 2nd Interview

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts will be traveling to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this week to conduct a second round, in-person interview with the NFC Champions offensive coordinator, the Eagles’ Shane Steichen:

“The Colts are planning to travel to Philly at some point this week to interview OC Shane Steichen—it’ll be his second interview with Indianapolis, and first in person,” Breer writes.

Steichen is busy preparing offensively for the Kansas City Chiefs defense leading up to Super Bowl week, so it makes sense that the Colts will be coming to him shortly.

The 37 year old Steichen helped coach the Eagles into having the league’s 3rd best offense in DVOA this past season—as Philadelphia averaged the the NFL’s 3rd most points per game (at 28.3 avg. ppg.) and total offensive yards (389.1 total avg. yards) respectively.

He’s been credited with some of the continued growth and development of breakout young Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Colts clearly need to get back on track offensively, as they featured one of the league’s worst offenses last year (averaging only 17.0 ppg and ranking dead last in offensive DVOA).

When further considering that the Colts will likely select a top rookie quarterback prospect with the 4th overall pick in this year’s 2023 NFL Draft, and it makes sense to pair him with a gifted young offensive head coaching mind—especially one who’s had proven prior success.

From that perspective, Steichen remains one of the top finalists for the Colts in their ongoing head coaching search.