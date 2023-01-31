Colts News: Free agency looms for Parris Campbell and Bobby Okereke with the 2023 salary cap in place

Colts free agents for 2023 include Parris Campbell, Chase McLaughlin, Bobby Okereke

The Colts' 2023 free agents include Yannick Ngakoue, Parris Campbell, Chase McLaughlin and Bobby Okereke.

2022 Rookie Review: LB JoJo Domann

Domann played the third-most special teams snaps and had the second-most special teams tackles on the Colts in 2022.

2022 Rookie Review: DT Eric Johnson II

Johnson appeared in 14 games as a rotational defensive tackle for the Colts in 2022.

Colts Head Coach Second Interview Candidate: Rich Bisaccia

Unlike Jeff Saturday’s interim resume, what Rich Bisaccia did with the Raiders in 2021 is a massive reason why the Colts have interest in the long-time NFL assistant.

Colts Second Head Coach Interview Candidate: Raheem Morris

It’s been 14 years since Raheem Morris was last hired as an NFL head coach, but the Colts have some serious interest in giving him another chance.

Colts Head Coach Second Interview Candidate: Wink Martindale

Would Don ‘Wink’ Martindale bring some Bruce Arians-type vibes to the Colts?

Colts coaching search: Shane Steichen, Rich Bisaccia get 2nd interviews

Bisaccia, the Packers' special teams coordinator, was the Raiders interim a year ago, and Steichen is the Eagles' offensive coordinator.

Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Brian Callahan - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a fresh face in Brian Callahan be the man for the job?

Colts Want Second Head Coach Interview with Sharp Offensive Mind - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts hope to bring in Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

Jonathan Taylor has ankle surgery after Colts' 2022 season

Jonathan Taylor had ankle surgery following the Colts' 2022 season.

Colts’ Jonathan Taylor undergoes surgery to address nagging ankle injury - The Athletic

It's unclear what effect the surgery could have on a possible extension this offseason.