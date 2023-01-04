Colts’ Snap Counts: Week 17 vs. Giants

The Indianapolis Colts are now 4-11-1 after Sunday’s 38-10 loss to the New York Giants.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Offense:

Key Contributors:

For a second straight week, the Colts struggled to find any form of consistency on offense. Running back Zack Moss recorded 15 rushes for 74 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per attempt.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who saw his first in-game action after Nick Foles suffered a rib injury late in the second quarter, played decently in the second half of Sunday’s game. Ehlinger went 9-for-14 for 60 passing yards and one touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Although Michael Pittman Jr. didn’t put up spectacular numbers, he did haul in six receptions for 41 yards and his third touchdown of the season.

Defense:

Key Contributors:

Similar to their offense, Indy’s defense also struggled for much of Sunday’s game. Despite Indy’s defense struggling against the Giants, there were a few players who stood out.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke, who’s been one of the Colts’ top players on defense this season, recorded a career-best 17 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin also played fairly well, as he recorded ten total tackles and two pass deflections. Franklin has been playing at an extremely high level for Indy’s defense this season, and he showed up again Sunday.