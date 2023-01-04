Colts News: Will the Colts trade up to pick Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud in 2023 NFL Draft?

23 bold predictions for Indiana sports: Colts trades, Final Fours

Will Purdue reach the Final Four? What happens at QB for Colts? Will Tyrese Haliburton be an All-Star?

Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page receives huge donation boost

A 2020 fundraiser created by Damar Hamlin received millions in online donations Monday night after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday.

Why Damar Hamlin is exactly what the Buffalo Bills need

He's lost more friends than he can count. Life in McKees Rocks was not easy. Nor was a mystery injury at Pitt. But now? This rookie safety can help the Bills win for a long, long time.

Colts Sign RB Jake Funk To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive RB Jordan Wilkins, Sign S Sheldrick Redwine To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday.

2023 NFL mock draft: Jordan Reid's early first-round predictions for 31 picks

Four franchise signal-callers off the board early? Six Day 1 cornerbacks? As we get ready for the final week of the NFL season, Jordan Reid projects all 31 first-round picks of April's draft.

2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been...

Explaining the typical medical response to Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and why every second counts - The Athletic

What is cardiac arrest and why is a quick response so crucial? Explaining the condition and procedures.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Sources close to Jim Harbaugh believe it’s a ‘done deal’ if he gets NFL offer - The Athletic

Harbaugh is 44-19-1 as an NFL coach.

Anti-vaxxers using Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to promote evil agenda

Some blame Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Covid vaccines, and gullible people believe it. With NCAA ref Bert Smith's help, I'll prove they're wrong.

MEDIA

Dan Orlovsky didn’t just send off a ‘praying for Damar Hamlin’ tweet.



He paused during NFL Live, bowed his head, and prayed.



Powerful, brave, and genuine.

pic.twitter.com/zj98W3EaSC — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) January 3, 2023

Jim Irsay tries to hire Jim Harbaugh pic.twitter.com/Bo1AqPERFX — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 30, 2022