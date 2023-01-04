Stampede Blue’s Week 18 NFL Game Picks

Final week of what has been a forgettable season for the Colts (- 150), who host the Texans (+ 130) this week as the two teams get ready to draft in the top 5. Indianapolis is currently favoured by 3-points, which means that Vegas thinks this game is basically a toss up. The OU at 38 points is the lowest in the NFL this week. For updated lines visit Draftkings Sportsbook.

There has been just one movement in the Stampede Blue Top 5, as Andrew Aziz reached the #5 spot once again. The rest remains the same as last week, and it remains rather close at the top (hoping I can finish the season at the top).

There are plenty of great games to watch this week, starting with Chiefs at Raiders, where Kansas City can secure the #1 seed and deliver another loss to the Snake McDaniels. Titans at Jaguars will decide the fate of the AFC South. Jets at Dolphins figures out to be another entertaining matchup. Finally, Lions at Packers will also potentially decide a playoff berth.

The game this Saturday could honestly go either way and I would not be surprised. The Texans have the #1 pick almost secured, as the only team that could dethrone them is the Chicago Bears who play the Vikings. A loss would secure the Colts a top 5 pick, so finishing the season on a losing note might be the best play to get that next quarterback.