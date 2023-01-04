Colts Injury Report: 5 Starters Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive end Rashod Beery missed practice today due to travel. Berry was claimed by the Colts today off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad in the corresponding move to cornerback Kenny Moore II landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson missed practice today due to a concussion. Facyson left the Colts week 17 game early against the New York Giants due to the concussion and did not return. He is now in the leagues concussion protocol and will miss practice until he can pass through it. The Colts are very thin at the cornerback position.

Quarterback Nick Foles missed practice today due to a ribs injury. Foles injured his ribs when he was sacked by New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in the Colts week 17 game. Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has already ruled out Foles for this week and Sam Ehlinger will start in his place.

Cornerback Stephen Gilmore missed practice today with a wrist injury. Gilmore joins the long list of injured Colts cornerbacks with Isaiah Rodgers Sr and Kenny Moore II on injured reserve and Brandon Facyson missing or at or with a concussion. The Colts are looking mightily thin at the position.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed practice today with an ankle injury. Granson has missed two games due to the ankle injury and is still missing practice time this week. Saturday did say at the end of last week that Granson was close to being available but with him still not practicing it isn’t looking that close.

Safety Rodney McLeod missed practice today due to a scheduled rest day. McLeod has previously had rest days off from practice to help manage any niggling injuries.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin was a full participant at practice today after missing last weeks game due to a concussion. Dulin’s return boasts well for his chances of returning to game action on Sunday.