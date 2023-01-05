Colts Reacts Survey: Week 18

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) host the Houston Texans (2-13-1) in a battle of superior draft position, where the loser is actually better off.

The Colts are in a 6-game losing streak, and it’s a fair question of whether that will continue for one more game—as even the Texans have been playing better football than Indianapolis.

The Horseshoe will turn to 2nd-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger again as the starter, while Texans head coach Lovie Smith indicated his team will still be playing to win on Sunday.

Of course, Colts fans may be already mentally checked out, just like some of the players—focusing more on the upcoming NFL Draft (and their next head coach hire?) than a meaningless last game.

With that being said, how are you feeling Colts fans entering the regular season finale?