Colts News: Colts safety Rodney Thomas II plans to honor Bills’ Damar Hamlin with his play

Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has shaken the NFL like nothing in recent memory. Few have a more personal connection to the Bills safety than Colts rookie Rodney Thomas II.

Colts Draft Order Scenarios Entering Final Game

The Colts will enter the final week of the season at No. 5 in the draft order.

Colts vs. Texans odds, TV for NFL Week 18, 2023 NFL Draft picks

You may hear a lot of 'worst,' last' or 'bottom' about the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Week 18 matchup. Never mind that.

Colts Coaching Staff Needs To Try And Retain Bubba Ventrone

One of the first items of business for the new Colts head coach should be to try and retain current special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.

Damar Hamlin: NFL Combine heart doctor says it was 'blow to chest'

"A critically-timed blow to the chest at just the right period of the cardiac cycle can cause cardiac arrest in a normal heart," Dr. Kovacs said.

Colts news: Will Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney make the Hall of Fame?

Reggie Wayne is a Hall of Famer-caliber receiver. Dwight Freeney is (probably) a Hall of Fame-caliber pass rusher. But will they make it in 2023?

Reggie Wayne makes final 15 for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Reggie Wayne is one of the 15 Modern-era Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Colt Dwight Freeney reaches Final 15 for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class 2023

Practice Notebook: Colts Begin Week 18 Preparation With Prayer For Damar Hamlin

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday opened his team meeting on Wednesday with a prayer for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in intensive care after a cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kravitz: Jeff Saturday has tried his level best, but this hasn’t come close to working - The Athletic

Don't blame Saturday. Blame Jim Irsay, who put him in a position to fail. Still, keeping Saturday would be an impossible sell to Colts fans.

‘As scary as I’ve ever seen’: Colts reflect as Damar Hamlin fights for his life - The Athletic

A life-or-death situation shakes players to the core as they have to try to pivot to playing their own game Sunday.

Colts’ Rodney Thomas II visits, encourages high school teammate Damar Hamlin - The Athletic

Indianapolis' rookie safety fondly remembers his state title with Hamlin and is confident his good friend will recover.

Colts' Rodney Thomas II playing for Bills' Damar Hamlin, 'my brother'

After Buffalo DB Damar Hamlin's collapse, Colts' Rodney Thomas II drove to the hospital in Cincinnati. He had to see Damar. 'My brother,' Thomas says.

