Colts Injury Report: TE Granson And CB Gilmore Continue to Miss Practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive end Rashod Berry was a full participant at practice today. Berry was claimed off waivers yesterday from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and was unable to practice due to travelling to Indianapolis from Jacksonville.

Cornerbqck Brandon Facyson was a limited participant at practice today. Facyson missed practice yesterday due to a concussion he pick up in the game against the New York Giants. Facyson being able to practice today on a limited basis is positive news for him passing through the concussion protocol.

Quarterback Nick Foles missed practice again today due to a ribs injury. Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has already ruled out Foles for this week and stated that Sam Ehlinger will start in his place.

Cornerback Stephen Gilmore missed practice again today with a wrist injury. Gilmore missing back to back practices does not bode well for his chances of playing on Sunday. The Colts are extremely banged up at the cornerback position and may need to elevate from the practice squad if Gilmore cannot play.

Tight end Kylen Granson missed practice again today with an ankle injury. Granson has missed two games due to the ankle injury and is still missing practice time this week. Granson still being unable to practice doesn’t bode well for his availability on Sunday and it looks like he could be set to miss his third game.

Safety Rodney McLeod return to a full practice today after missing yesterdays due to a scheduled rest day. McLeod was listed on the injury report due to a rest and no injury.