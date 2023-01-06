Colts Player Ratings: Week 18 — The End is Near

The Madden rating series is back for a 3rd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable to the team. Please note that these are current values and don’t consider the value or future improvement/potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Matt Ryan — 73

Sam Ehlinger — 67

Nick Foles — 67 (-2)

Running Backs

Zack Moss — 71 (+1)

Deon Jackson — 69

Jordan Wilkins — 66

Jonathan Taylor — 88 (Injured Reserve)

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 85

Alec Pierce — 77 (-1)

Parris Campbell — 75

Ashton Dulin — 70

Michael Strachan — 67

Tight Ends

Jelani Woods — 74

Mo Alie-Cox — 72

Kylen Granson — 69

Nikola Kalinic — 62

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 91 (-2)

Braden Smith — 81

Ryan Kelly — 70 (-1)

Bernhard Raimann — 70 (+3)

Dennis Kelly — 68

Danny Pinter — 66

Will Fries — 64

Wesley French — 62

Matt Pryor — 61

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97

Grover Stewart — 96

Kwity Paye — 84

Dayo Odeyingbo — 78

Ben Banogu — 69

Eric Johnson — 68

Khalid Kareem — 65 (+1)

Byron Cowart — 64 (-2)

Chris Williams — 64

Cameron Kline — 62

Yannick Ngakoue — 87 (Injured Reserve)

Tyquan Lewis — 76 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Bobby Okereke — 82 (+1)

Zaire Franklin — 80

E.J. Speed — 79

Jojo Domann — 64

Segun Olubi — 64

Grant Stuard — 62

Cameron McGrone — 61

Darius Shaquille Leonard — 94 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Stephon Gilmore — 95

Kenny Moore III — 84

Rodney McCleod — 79 (+1)

Rodney Thomas II — 76

Julian Blackmon — 74 (-2)

Nick Cross — 71

Brandon Facyson — 68

Dallis Flowers — 65

Tony Brown — 63

Darrell Baker Jr. — 62

Isaiah Rodgers — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Armani Watts — 68 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Luke Rhodes — 87

Chase McLaughlin — 86

Matt Haack — 80

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Riser

Bernhard Raimann

Raimann had a great game against the Giants and looks to be trending well to end the season. In the entire game, he did not allow one pressure of any kind to a very stout and tough Giants front and did a good job as a run blocker. It was certainly his best performance as a pro and the left tackle spot next season may not be as big of a need if he continues this progression.

Biggest Dropper

Quenton Nelson

The man next to Raimann didn’t have as good a game. Nelson might’ve made another Pro Bowl but his season isn’t anything near what he’s been in the past. Williams completely owned him at one point in the game, bulldozing him over for the sack. Nelson’s odd and unexpected decline this season has taken him out of the 5 best players at his position. Hopefully it’s just an off year.