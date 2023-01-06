Players to Watch: Week 18 vs. Texans

Jelani Woods, tight end

Jelani Woods is the weapon with the most potential in this Colts’ offense, and I actually think he could very well be a top 5 tight end in two or three seasons. The height, with the speed, the hands, and the fluid athleticism, it’s just the whole package. He has shown flashes this season, with 24 catches for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Keep in mind that is already better than any of Mo Alie-Cox’s five seasons in the NFL. This is also with a snap share that is constantly below 50%...

Michael Pittman Jr., wide receiver

Just four catches away from one-hundred, on a team that changed quarterbacks three times, and even changed the head coach in the middle of the year. Sure, he will average a low yards per catch number, and he scored just three times in the entire year, but MPJ had perhaps his most impressive year as a pro (though he did have some fumble issues). This is a guy that will be a superstar in the near future, and a great #1 receiver to have.

Bernard Raimann, left tackle

Quietly impressive over the final six weeks, rookie left tackle Bernard Raimann has shown he has the ability to be a starting left tackle in the NFL, and this is a guy that has just two years of experience playing football and had just one season as the starting left tackle in college, so he should just keep on improving with more playing time. He will go up against former Colt, and always a pain to face, Jerry Hughes, who had a big game in Week 1.

Zaire Franklin, linebacker

Zaire leads the team with 160 tackles, and has emerged as a great linebacker this season in place of the injured Shaquille Leonard. He has been a joy to watch, especially against the run, and it will be interesting to see how the Colts choose to handle the linebacker position once this season ends.

Rodney Thomas, safety

Another standout defensive seventh round pick, safety Rodney Thomas leads the team in interceptions and has carved a nice spot in the rotation as a rookie. Thomas was high school teammates with Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a critical injury against the Bengals, so it would be a nice moment to see him get a pick (and who knows, perhaps even a touchdown), in Hamlin’s honour.