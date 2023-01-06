Colts WRs Coach Reggie Wayne Hopes to Return in Current Role for 2023 Campaign

On Thursday, Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne indicated that he’d like to return for the 2023 campaign in his current coaching role (via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer):

Colts WR coach Reggie Wayne has another year on his deal, and hopes to be back in 2023, if whoever the head coach is will have him. "I only know one way," Reggie says



As for his short-term plans after the season: "We could be 14-2 and I’m still gonna be thinking about the beach" — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 5, 2023

Reggie Wayne says he told Alec Pierce this week he hit the rookie wall. "You got one more week to climb over it," Wayne told him. "S---, I hit the coaching wall in like Week 7." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 5, 2023

The Colts wide receivers have no doubt collectively been impacted by the subpar play and instability at starting quarterback this season, which has been a revolving position.

However, it still appears to me that Wayne, one of the best wideouts in Colts franchise history (and also all-time, as a finalist again for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023) had a positive impact on the growth and development of the young players in that wide receiver room—particularly as it relates to rookie Alec Pierce.

If Jeff Saturday returns as head coach, it would figure to be a boost to Wayne returning in his current coaching position—as the two were teammates on some great Colts teams.

Jim Harbaugh’s potential arrival may help too, who may want more former Colts standout players like himself and a fellow franchise Ring of Honor member around his locker room, film sessions, and the practice field as a highly accomplished soundboard and mentor.

Regardless of who the next Colts head coach ultimately is, my guess is that Wayne should be a strong candidate to return as wide receivers coach again for at least one more season —where afterward, he may then elect to hit the beaches for good on his own terms.