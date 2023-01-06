Colts Injury Report: TE Granson And QB Foles Ruled OUT As CB’s Facyson and Gilmore Are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Tight end Kylen Granson has been ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Sundays game against the Houston Texans. Granson will now miss his third game due to the ankle injury. With Granson out again this week expect the increased role for rookie tight end Jelani Woods to continue.

Quarterback Nick Foles has been ruled OUT with a rib injury for Sundays game against the Houston Texans. Foles injured his ribs when he was sacked by New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux in the Colts week 17 game. With Foles ruled out for Sunday, Sam Ehlinger will start in his place.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with a concussion injury for Sundays game against the Houston Texans. Facyson left the Colts week 17 game against the New York Giants early due to the concussion and did not return. Facyson was a full participant at practice today so has a good chance to play but if he can’t the Colts will be very thin at the position.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been ruled QUESTIONABLE with a wrist injury for Sundays game against the Houston Texans. Gilmore has been unable to practice all week and was seen with a wrist brace on at practice today. If Gilmore is unable to play then the Colts are going to be potentially down their top four cornerbacks.