Colts’ Fans Confidence is Rightfully Low in Week 18, But Is . . . Hope Coming this Upcoming Offseason?

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) host the even lowlier Houston Texans (2-13-1) in the regular season finale—as both teams can put their disappointing 2022 campaigns finally to bed. (*Although the Texans [+2.5] are admittedly playing better football than the Colts as of late).

In a 6-game losing streak, Colts fans aren’t very confident that the franchise is headed in the right direction—and that number would figure to even be lower if Jeff Saturday, while a great former player for the team, is ultimately named the head coach for 2023 and onward:

Texans head coach Lovie Smith indicated that his team will play to win it, even if Houston (who currently holds the #1 overall pick), like the Colts, would arguably be better off losing for better draft position come late April.

The Colts will be starting 2nd-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger again, which probably makes the most sense as those could be valuable reps for a young player who figures to be the team’s primary backup quarterback going forward.

Ehlinger, like veterans Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, hasn’t proven to be a viable starting caliber quarterback option, so the Colts could—and very well should, turn to the 2023 NFL Draft to hopefully find the franchise’s long-term answer at the position.

Somewhat surprisingly, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is currently the fan favorite over Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young among the Horseshoe faithful:

Who will be coaching that potential top quarterback prospect is another interesting plot line entirely. Many Colts fans are hoping that ‘Captain Comeback’, Jim Harbaugh, returns to the organization where he shined as a player (and was later inducted into its Ring of Honor).

Only this time to call the coaching shots along the sidelines and restore the Horseshoe back to old glory—providing the team much needed leadership, stability, and an identity:

There you have it, Colts fans. Thanks for putting up with me on these weekly polls, and here’s hoping the team can turn it around starting in the New Year (although maybe not quite to the point of having an initial win against the Texans, if we’re lucky).

