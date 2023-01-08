Colts vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Here it is, folks. This is arguably the least interesting game of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC South is wrapped, and the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts waived bye-bye to playoff hopes weeks ago. At best, this game could impact draft position this spring.

Houston is guaranteed the first overall pick with a loss. Given their need to draft a quarterback, one can argue that losing is their best option. Losing the top pick, which could happen if Chicago lost and Houston won, open the Texans up to having a team jump ahead of them and snag the quarterback they covet most.

So, suck for INSERT PLAYER NAME is on in Houston.

Indianapolis could fall back to sixth with a win. A loss and some help could move them from the fifth spot to third. It’s not likely that help would come, but every spot at the top of the draft matters when a team is looking for a long-term quarterback. It’s incredible how expensive it is to move up only a few spots in the draft. One loss on Sunday could mean multiple draft picks and be the difference between getting the player the Colts want or deciding whether to overdraft a second or third option.

Talk about two teams without any motivation to win. The biggest monkey wrench that could come into play is that the players are playing for the future. Young players are looking to prove they deserve more opportunities in the future, perhaps on other teams. The risk of rolling over and giving up such a rare chance to shine is considerable at the player level.

Which team has more players in that position? The answer to that question could be the answer to which team wins.

Game Time

1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 8, 2023

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Spero Dedes

Color analyst: Jay Feely

NFL+ allows you to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!

Radio

93.5 and 107.5 FM The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and WFNI 1070-AM The Fan

SiriusXM Channel 813

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

The Colts are listed as 2.5-point favorites by DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing. For updated lines, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Referee Assignment

Jerome Boger

Enemy Blog

Battle Red Blog

