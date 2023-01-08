Colts’ Injury Report, Week 18: Stephon Gilmore, Kylen Granson, Nick Foles Among Those Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Houston Texans.

Among those inactive include defensive end Rashod Berry, safety Nick Cross, quarterback Nick Foles, center Wesley French, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, tight end Kylen Granson and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

Gilmore is dealing with a wrist injury that caused him to miss practice this week, according to Nate Atkins, an IndyStar Colts Insider. The Colts will be fairly thin at cornerback against the Texans, as both Kenny Moore II and Isaiah Rodgers were recently placed on IR. Brandon Facyson, who’s seen some starting reps at points during the season, was originally listed as questionable but will be active.

Quarterback Nick Foles is also inactive. Foles suffered a rib injury during the second quarter of the game against the New York Giants in Week 17. Sam Ehlinger, who’s started two games for the Colts this season, will be the starter with Matt Ryan being the backup.

In the second half of Sunday’s game against the Giants, Ehlinger went 9-for-14 for 60 yards and one touchdown. Now Ehlinger will give Indianapolis the opportunity to gain even more of an evaluation of what his role may be for the organization going forward.

Tight end Kylen Granson is also inactive. Rookie Jelani Woods could see more playing time in Granson’s absence.

The Colts are looking to finish their season strongly with a win over the Texans Sunday, which would snap a six-game losing streak.