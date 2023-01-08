Report: Panthers to Interview Former Colts Head Coach Frank Reich for Opening

According to Fox Sports Jay Glazer, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will interview with the Carolina Panthers for their expected head coaching vacancy.

The Panthers sit at 6-10 and interim head coach Steve Wilks, like the Colts’ Jeff Saturday, is still under consideration for the full-time job.

The 61 year old Frank Reich was surprisingly fired in-season around midseason after the Colts got off to a disappointing 3-5-1 record, with Indianapolis initially entering the 2022 campaign with serious divisional title and potential deep playoff aspirations.

However, much of the team’s dysfunction went beyond Reich, as his stalling offense featured a way past his prime Matt Ryan behind center and a porous offensive line—which struggled to find a starting caliber option at either left tackle or right guard.

What ultimately did Reich in more than anything though, was his conviction to persuade both now embattled general manager Chris Ballard and team owner Jim Irsay to ultimately trade a first round pick for departed starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who Indianapolis has since jettisoned to Washington (and also continued his struggles there). It’s a move that appeared to cause Irsay to eventually lose faith in his head coach, and Reich earlier apologized for.

Reich also appeared to lose the locker room this year, not holding the team’s top underperforming players accountable (and clearly missing former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni’s ‘bad cop’ in the offensive coaching rooms).

That being said, Reich had five different starting quarterbacks in his five seasons, and when he was given at least an above average option, largely had Top 10 NFL offenses.

He compiled a 40-33-1 (.547) record during his 4.5 seasons in Indianapolis. The Colts made the playoffs in both 2018 and 2020 under his coaching tutelage.

Highly regarded for his character and as a standup individual through both good and bad coaching times with the Colts, here’s hoping Reich gets another opportunity in the NFL at head coach.