Knee-jerk Reactions: Colts Finish 4-12-1 on 2022 Season With 32-31 Loss to Texans

The 2022 season has officially come to an end for the Indianapolis Colts, who finished with a 4-12-1 record after Sunday’s 32-31 loss to the Houston Texans. The attention of the organization will now shift to the team’s head coaching search as well as where they’ll be selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Aside from the coaching search and draft selection, the Colts will have plenty of other questions that need to be addressed this offseason. A team with clear playoff aspirations finishes with a disappointing record and an ugly stretch of seven straight losses under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

COLTS COLLAPSE AGAIN IN FOURTH QUARTER WITH GAME ON THE LINE

Fittingly, the Colts, with the game on the line and a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter, couldn’t finish against their division rival. The Texans converted on 4th-and-12 and 4th-and-20, including the eventual game-winning touchdown with the successful two-point conversion from tight end Jordan Akins.

The Colts trailed several times in Sunday’s game but stormed back by forcing three total turnovers, including two interceptions on back-to-back drives toward the end of the third quarter. Ultimately, though, Indy’s defense couldn’t come up with one final stop to close out their season with a victory. In total, the Colts surrendered 360 yards to the Texans and quarterback Davis Mills threw for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

In total, Indy’s defense surrendered 360 yards to Mills and Co. as well as 24 points, which marks the sixth straight game where Indianapolis’ defense has allowed at least 20 or more points to an opponent. While the defense hasn’t been an issue for much of the season for Indy, the unit ultimately couldn’t come up with the stop it needed to finish the season on a strong note.

COLTS WILL HOLD TOP 10 PICK IN THE DRAFT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2018

During Sunday’s game, many Colts fans had already shifted their attention toward the 2023 NFL Draft. With their loss to Houston, the Colts will be picking in the top five of the draft for the second time in the Chris Ballard era and for the first time since 2018.

The last time Indianapolis selected inside the top ten of the draft, they selected guard Quenton Nelson after trading down with the New York Jets from their original spot of the third overall pick. Now, the months ahead will be focused on what direction the Colts will go with their top pick. With the team very likely to be in the quarterback market for yet another offseason, it makes the most sense for Indy to go with a young quarterback to build around going forward.

Yes, the Colts certainly have more question marks than answers at several positions. But no position addressed will be bigger than quarterback, where Indianapolis will have a real opportunity to select a young signal-caller for the first time in nearly a decade.

Now, after a disappointing finish to their 2022 season, the offseason work will start, and the moves made this offseason, especially at quarterback, will be crucial in what the future may hold for the Colts for seasons ahead.