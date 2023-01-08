Colts Officially Have the 4th Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1) will officially have the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with anticipation mounting of how exactly the franchise will try to find its much needed long-term answer at starting quarterback:

It's not crazy to think the Colts try to trade to No. 1 for a QB -- and the only reason they have that ability is because they lost to Houston in Week 18.



Then that QB faces Houston twice a year... https://t.co/QogPaUYBcH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

With their close loss to the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos (5-12) upset victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular season’s final week, the Colts actually moved up from the 5th overall pick to now conveniently picking 4th overall.

That is significant, especially if Indianapolis now elects to trade up ahead of Houston (#2) with the Chicago Bears to select either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud with the #1 overall pick because it means: A) less draft capital surrendered and B) a more favorable pick for the Bears, which could make Indianapolis more attractive as a trade partner than other suitors.

What exactly will happen is anybody’s guess, but the Colts are in a better position to secure not just a quarterback, but the top quarterback prospect than they were entering the finale.

There are a number of quarterback needy teams though for the Colts to compete with including the Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers among others.