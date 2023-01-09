Colts News: Nine storylines for the Colts’ 2023 offseason

Nine Storylines For Colts 2023 Offseason

Following one of the most disappointing, and embarrassing, seasons this franchise has had in multiple decades, the Colts face a litany of questions at the pillar parts of their organization.

A Final Failure Farewell – Indianapolis Monthly

The Colts bid their 2022 season adieu by losing in hilarious fashion to the helpless Texans, while maximizing their draft position.

Colts Notebook: Franklin's leadership shines as he sets record for single-season tackles | Colts | heraldbulletin.com

Zaire Franklin set the Colts' single-season record for tackles Sunday, and he also showed that's far from the only value he brings to the franchise.

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 18

The Colts lost to the Houston Texans, 32-31, to fall to 4-12-1 to finish the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned from the Colts' season finale on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis Colts Lose to Houston Texans, Face Most Important Offseason in 25 Years - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With the season now finished for the Indianapolis Colts, the decisions made over the next few months will shape the franchise for years to come.

Match NFL head-coaching candidates to open jobs: 2023 carousel

Which candidate is the perfect match for each of these current vacancies? Pair Sean Payton, DeMeco Ryans and others with a team.

Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Jeff Saturday - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Did interim coach Jeff Saturday do enough to earn the job?

Colts RB Zack Moss has career day vs. Texans, with 114 yards and a TD

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss had strung together three quality performances heading into Sunday’s season finale against the Houston Texans, helping set up a career performance with 114 yards and a touchdown.

Colts RB Zack Moss Nominated For Week 18 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Moss rushed for 114 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown in the Colts' 2022 season finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Colts Hold Fourth Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

The Colts will enter the 2023 Draft with the 4th overall selection.

Colts 2023 Opponents Revealed - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

With the conclusion of the NFL regular season, we now know which teams the Indianapolis Colts will face in 2023.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Kravitz: How bad was Colts’ season? It’s hard to know where to start - The Athletic

This season of dysfunction is mercifully over. But one of the most important offseasons in Colts history is just beginning.

Keefer: Colts’ late loss to Texans would be stunning … if it weren’t the Colts - The Athletic

A season that went off the rails ended fittingly with a late collapse against a team that came in with the league's worst record.

Colts’ Rodney Thomas II made a play for Damar Hamlin — the one he should hold onto - The Athletic

The rookie safety was elated to get an interception to honor his friend, but a late-game gaffe ended the season on a sour note.

What Broncos and other NFL teams need to know about Jim Harbaugh: Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

NFL coaching changes are underway or imminent. The Broncos and Texans and possibly even the Rams could take a less from ... the Jaguars.

Colts news: No case to be made for Jeff Saturday after 1-7 finish

Saturday didn't want to talk about the future after Sunday's game, but the head coaching decision is at the top of every Colts fan's mind.

Colts win by losing to Texans, can get their quarterback in NFL Draft

Colts get result they needed, even if it wasn't the result they wanted, a 32-31 loss that moves them up draft board and denies Houston the No. 1 pick.

COLTS MEDIA

Before talking to the media, @ZiggySmalls_ made a lap around the locker room acknowledging every guy he saw. A team captain, I asked Zaire what he wanted to say personally to his teammates at the conclusion of the season. #Colts pic.twitter.com/99uUvFNO47 — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) January 9, 2023

When I asked @PCampbell21 about what @ZiggySmalls_ means to this #Colts team after breaking the team's single season tackle record, he described Z as "our alpha."



Parris adds that the tells Zaire all the time how much he needed him in his life to conquer the challenges he has. pic.twitter.com/YAaWeQ0hPd — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) January 9, 2023