Week 18 Post Game Wrap

If you read my work, you already know I am usually the first one on the board after a game. I typically have a post-game wrap video up on YouTube within an hour of a game ending. I do it live, one cut with no notes so you are always getting how I really feel and not some curated experience. I will be fully honest with you in that I did not get to watch the Colts game yesterday and judging by how people reacted to the game, they didn’t either. I watched a playback today and let me start this off by saying the Colts needed to lose this game to the Texans. The Texans were slated to take the 1st overall pick in this upcoming draft. They’re also Division rivals to the Colts and having them beat us cost them draft capital and ultimately got their head coach fired.

I’ve been saying it for a while, but football is a war of attrition. I also said that football teams need to learn triage and all I have to do is point to the Damar Hamlin incident. I am just getting into my coaching career and the primary reason I did not post this yesterday is that I am in Charlotte, North Carolina in The Dunhill (best decision I made here. Quiet, cheap, and in the heart of it all!) for the American Football Coaches Association annual conference. I spent most of yesterday at Valhalla Bar & Grill watching football and chatting up coaching staffs I hope to one day join or coach against. I appreciate your kindness and support through all of this. I made it five years as a paid journalist working for Vox Media here with SBNation and Stampede Blue! Here’s to five more!