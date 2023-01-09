Report: Colts Request to Interview Lions OC Ben Johnson, DC Aaron Glenn for Head Coach Job

The Indianapolis Colts have put in requests to interview Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as well as their defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coaching job, according to Adam Schefter.

Both Johnson and Glenn are intriguing candidates, neither of which have any experience as head coaches but played significant roles in Detroit turning around their 2022 season from a 1-6 start to a 9-8 finish.

While Johnson doesn’t have any prior head coaching experience, he has spent the last few seasons in Detroit in a few different positions, most recently as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

As a first-year offensive coordinator, Johnson helped lead the Lions’ offense to one of their most productive seasons in years, ranking in the top five in points per game (26.6), yards per game (380.0), yards per play (5.9), red zone scoring percentage (66.18 percent) and touchdowns per game (3.2), per teamrankings.com.

Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell spoke highly of Johnson and his potential of being a head coach in the NFL Monday when speaking with media members.

“He would be worthy of that,” Campbell said, via PrideOfDetroit.com. “I think a ton of Ben. I think he’s – I’ve said it before, I just think he’s extremely bright. He’s creative, he’s organized, he’s a great communicator. I mean he’s got it, and I would do anything I can to help him. That’s the bottom line. Of course, I don’t want to lose him, but I’m not going to hold him back either. I would help him any way I can help him.”

Glenn has been with Detroit as their defensive coordinator for the last two seasons after serving as the New Orleans Saints’ defensive backs coach from 2016-2020. In 2022, the Lions’ defense as a whole didn’t put up spectacular numbers, ranking 28th in points allowed per game (25.1), 32nd in total yards allowed per game (392.4) and 27th in opponent red zone scoring percentage (63.79 percent), per teamrankings.com.

Although Glenn also doesn’t have any experience as a head coach, he interviewed for both the Saints’ and Denver Broncos’ head coaching positions last offseason.

One important thing to keep in mind is that the plan is for GM Chris Ballard to lead the way in the Colts’ coaching search, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

We’re still very early in the process, and the requests for head coaching interviews do have to be accepted by each potential candidate. There’s no doubt, though, that Johnson and Glenn would offer different perspectives given their backgrounds and bring quite a bit of experience as the Colts’ head coach. Both appear to be names to keep an eye on in the process.