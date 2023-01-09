Report: Colts Request to Interview Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Rams DC Raheem Morris for Head Coach Job

According to multiple reports, the Indianapolis Colts have requested to also interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, as well as Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coach opening:

The #Colts have also requested permission to speak with #Eagles OC Shane Steichen, source said. His second. He joins Raheem Morris, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, though there will be others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2023

#Colts requested an interview with #Rams DC Raheem Morris, source says. Morris already has a request from the #Broncos. Another look for him in Indy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 10, 2023

Regarding Steichen, the 37 year old is the offensive coordinator for former Colts offensive coordinator, now turned Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. The Eagles are averaging the NFL’s 3rd most points, averaging 28.1 points per game and the third most yards at 389.1 total yards per game. Per FootballOutsiders, the Eagles rank 3rd best in offensive DVOA.

Steichen was formerly the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and offensive quality control coach among his other prior pro coaching roles.

Given what the Eagles offense has done this season, as well as Jalen Hurts’ continued development, and Steichen could make sense for a Colts team that very well could have a top rookie quarterback prospect starting under center with the 4th overall pick in the draft (*and always the possibility of a trade up with the Chicago Bears).

Meanwhile, the 46 year old Morris is currently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. With injures and a stalled offense, the Rams ranked 18th in defensive DVOA this year, but are a year removed from being a Top 5 defensive DVOA unit under Morris’s tutelage.

When the team was rolling right on all cylinders, Morris’ previous Super Bowl winning defense was a stingy unit that has featured stars such as the All-World Aaron Donald and shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey (as well as previously veteran sackmaster Von Miller).

Morris has served in a number of coaching roles including with the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers organizations, but is most known for being both the former head coach of both the Buccaneers (2009-11) and Falcons (2015-19) previously.

By the Colts reportedly interviewing both Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and now Morris, they will have satisfied the Rooney Rule, which requires a team to interview at least two external minority candidates for any head coaching vacancy.

Right now, it looks like along with interim head coach Jeff Saturday, Steichen, Morris, Glenn, and also Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson are among the top candidates for the Colts current opening—with even more key names soon to come.