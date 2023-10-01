Colts vs. Rams: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, injury report, odds and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (2-1) will defend their home turf against the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) after a surprising road win against the Baltimore Ravens—and having started a win streak.

While the Rams weren’t quite what they were a few years ago, when they became Super Bowl Champions, they still have one of the top young head coaches in Sean McVay. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford has gotten off to a slow start to begin the season with two passing touchdowns to four interceptions. However, their offense has seen surprise contributions from running back Kyren Williams and rookie wideout Puka Nacua.

The Rams' defense, despite seeing some stars such as Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey depart in recent seasons, still have All-World defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He’ll be going up against an injury depleted Colts offensive line, which isn’t ideal.

Injury Report:

Rams: TE Tyler Higbee - Questionable (Achilles); OT Alaric Jackson - Questionable (Hamstring); WR Ben Skowronek - Questionable (Achilles).

Colts: DT Deforest Bucker - Questionable (Groin); QB Sam Ehlinger - Questionable (Right Shoulder); OC Ryan Kelly - Out (Concussion); OG Quenton Nelson - Questionable (Toe); OT Bernhard Raimann- Out (Concussion).

The Details:

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Time: 1 PM EST

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Weather forecast: Roof is closed (but low eighties, sunny)

Matchup history: 23-21-2 Colts

Odds: Colts (+1) via DraftKings

Head Official: Land Clark

Television broadcast: FOX

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: SiriusXM Channel 233

Twitter: Stampede Blue

Facebook: Stampede Blue