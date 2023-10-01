Colts’ injury report, Week 4: Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Will Mallory among those inactive vs. Rams

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Among those inactive include center Ryan Kelly, left tackle Bernhard Raimann, cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., defensive end Isaiah Land, tight end Will Mallory, linebacker Cameron McGrone and quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Kelly remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will miss his second game this season. Wesley French will replace Kelly and make his second straight start for Indianapolis Sunday.

Bernhard Raimann is also in concussion protocol. The second-year left tackle showed symptoms during Friday’s practice and will miss his first game this season. Rookie fourth-round pick Blake Freeland will make his regular-season debut and start in place of Raimann Sunday.

For a second straight game, cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. is inactive. Look for second-round pick JuJu Brents to start in place in Baker Jr. Brents is coming off an impressive debut in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens and will look to carry that success over against the Rams.

The Colts are looking to win their third straight game and improve to 3-1 on the season and remain atop the AFC South for another week. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is looking to end a two-game losing streak and get back on track in a tough NFC West division.