Report: Colts currently ‘have no offers on the table for a trade’ of Jonathan Taylor

According to Fox NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer, the Indianapolis Colts currently do not have any trade offers on the table for star running back Jonathan Taylor, who remains unhappy with his current contract situation:

“Right now, there are no offers on the table for a trade,” Glazer said on Sunday during FOX’s pre-game NFL coverage. “The Colts are hoping that this relationship will continue to mend, and he can play with Anthony Richardson.”

Despite a number of suitors showing earlier interest—including reportedly the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, it appears as though trade talks with the Colts have cooled off in recent weeks. Perhaps because of the Colts’ own wishes.

The Colts set a self-mandated trade deadline on August 29th, which of course has since passed with no movement on Taylor—either way, through either a trade or new contract.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero indicated that the Colts are open to discussing Taylor’s current contract, as he’s in the last year of his rookie contract at a $5.1M cap hit. However, what that entails exactly, and the type of competitive contract that they’re willing to entertain—and whether it’s in-line with making the Taylor highest paid running back in NFL history or even in the league is anyone’s best guess right now.

That being said, it looks like Taylor, who’s first eligible to be activated off of PUP on Monday, and the Colts are planning to open the 21-day practice window on Wednesday, is nearing a return to the football field—with the most likely team at this juncture remaining Indianapolis.