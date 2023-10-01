Colts-Titans odds: Colts open as 1-point underdogs

The Indianapolis Colts continue their homestand against their fiercest rival in their divisional foe, the Tennessee Titans. These two teams know each other very well as they continue to meet twice a year. The Titans have had some recent success against the Colts and have had their number as of late. DraftKings Sportsbook has this one as a tight contest with just one point separating these two in the spread.

The Colts are -110 on the money line with the over/under set at 42.

The Colts are coming off a hard fought battle against the Los Angeles Rams that fell just short. After falling behind 20-0 by halftime, the Colts went on an impressive run, scoring the game’s last 23 points in regulation as Anthony Richardson and the offense came alive. A few clutch fourth down conversions pushed the game into overtime, but the Colts never saw the ball again as Matthew Stafford and the Rams marched down the field to score a touchdown.

The Titans are coming off a dominating performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. After trailing late in the first quarter, the Titans never looked back as they put up 27 straight against the surprisingly struggling Bengals. Derrick Henry did his usual by putting up 122 yards at 5.5 a clip. Oh, and he even decided that running the ball was too boring as he added a passing touchdown to his day.

Although these teams meet often, it is a different version of the Colts that will see the Titans on Sunday as they bring in a new quarterback and coach. That doesn’t tip the scales in either direction, but I expect a physical AFC South battle in what could have major implications down the road if either team expects to come out on top in the division. All four teams sit at 2-2, so this will be a big win for either team.