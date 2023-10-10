Winners & Losers from Colts’ Week 5 win over Titans

Winners

Zack Moss

There was no bigger winner than Zack Moss, who could not care less about Jonathan Taylor’s new contract and went out and showed he still deserves his fair share of snaps in that backfield. Moss finished the game with almost 200 scrimmage yards and scored twice, giving the Colts a very nice problem to have on their hands, as they seemingly don’t have to ride JT into the ground in order for the running game to succeed.

Tyquan Lewis

Flying a bit under the radar, but Tyquan Lewis has been a competent piece in the Colts’ defensive line this season, a year after suffering a season ending injury. Lewis got seven total pressures against the Titans, and played over 50% of the snaps in the abscence of Kwity Paye.

Gardner Minshew

Minshew is now 2-0 as the Colts’ finisher (is that a term we have to use now?) and 1-0 as the starter. The veteran quarterback showed once again why he is among the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, as if you surround him with playmakers and give him the proper structure, which the Colts can do, he will consistently deliver. Minshew is a big winner because he will now get at least three games to further show what he can do.

Ryan Kelly

Kelly has been amazing this season, and it was absolutely great watching him ball out again against a tough Titans’ interior defensive line. Having a healthy Quenton Nelson and a much better Will Fries next to him surely help, but credit where credit is due Kelly has been enjoying himself out there this year.

Josh Downs

Downs is far and away the Colts #2 receiver at this point, out-targeting Alec Pierce 33-16 through the first five games of the year. It is also what Downs is able to do and how well he fits into the Colts offense with either Richardson or Minshew in at quarterback. His target share has been consistent and is all but guaranteed to last for the rest of the season.

Jaylon Jones

The Colts were really high on Jaylon Jones when they drafted him in the seventh round last season, and despite Bradley saying that he would split the snaps with Darrell Baker, Jones played 38 defensive snaps to Baker’s 0. With Dallis Flowers on IR, Jones can expect to play around 60% of the snaps for the rest of the season.

Losers

Anthony Richardson

Richardson is the only loser from what could have been a perfect Sunday for the Colts, who got their first win at home in what seems like a decade. Now instead of focusing entirely on the winning record and the (still remote) possibility of making the playoffs, the Colts are once again worrying about injury issues with their franchise quarterback. Initial diagnosis is just a grade 3 AC joint sprain, which is already some reason to worry and could result in 4 missed games, but the Colts are looking at second opinions and keeping their options open.