Report: Colts worked out group of QBs -including former 3rd round pick Kellen Mond

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Indianapolis Colts recently worked out four quarterbacks: Kellen Mond, Ian Book, Holton Ahlers, and Trace McSorley:

Of course, the Colts may be looking at a third quarterback to add to the roster and/or practice squad, as rookie starter Anthony Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain on his right throwing shoulder Sunday and is projected to be out at least a few weeks.

The biggest name on this list for me is former Minnesota Vikings 2021 3rd round pick Kellen Mond, who also spent time with the Cleveland Browns organization last year.

Coming out of Texas A&M, Mond is the university’s all-time leader in many of their major passing categories and was also named Senior Bowl MVP ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6’3”, 211 pound quarterback has limited starting experience, appearing in just one game for the Vikings in 2021 and completing 2 of 3 passes.

Like Richardson, Mond is highly athletic and boasts a big arm—being a threat in the RPO game, meaning the Colts could theoretically deploy a similar offensive system as with Richardson, in the rare event Mond’s actually called upon to play in relief at quarterback.

Like a lot of young quarterbacks, he’s struggled with anticipation, accuracy, and progressing through his reads, which may lead him to his third team in as many seasons.

For the Notre Dame fans reading, I’ll also give a shout out to Ian Book, who was a 2021 fourth round pick of the New Orleans Saints and 3-year starter (*and two-time captain) for the Fighting Irish—earning 2020 Third-Team All-ACC honors.

Book was on the 2022 Eagles roster, so he’s already familiar with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s offense and playbook.

He made one start for the Saints in 2021, completing 12 of 20 passing attempts (65%) for 135 passing yards and 2 interceptions.

While Book has been lauded for his leadership, touch, poise, and ability to navigate the RPO game, he’s struggled with accuracy and his progressions—and his limited arm strength will always remain a concern at the pro level.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Colts ultimately sign one of these four try out quarterbacks.