Report: Colts to sign former Vikings’ QB Kellen Mond to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts are signing free-agent quarterback Kellen Mond to their practice squad, pending a passed physical, according to Tom Pelissero.

With Anthony Richardson (shoulder) out indefinitely, Indianapolis worked out several QBs today and chose Mond, a third-round pick by Minnesota in 2021. pic.twitter.com/oZecwzBnMx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2023

Mond, a former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, joins a quarterback room with veterans Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger and rookie Anthony Richardson. Richardson could be headed to injured reserve after sustaining a shoulder injury in Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. Mond most recently spent time with the Cleveland Browns and adds more athleticism to the Colts’ quarterback room if Richardson is placed on IR.

With Richardson dealing with a shoulder injury, the Colts were in need of another quarterback for when a determination is made on Richardson’s status going forward. Reportedly, Richardson has a grade three AC Joint sprain, but he and the Colts are seeking a second opinion to determine how much time he could miss. If he is placed on IR, he would miss the next four games at minimum.

The signing of Mond makes sense as Indianapolis prepares for the next steps regarding Richardson’s injury.