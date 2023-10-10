Colts Reacts Week 6 against Jaguars

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2), who are fresh off a big divisional win against the Tennessee Titans, will face another familiar AFC South foe, the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) (-4).

As a result of the tie-breaker from winning the opener against the Colts, Jacksonville technically leads the division, which makes this game all the more important for Indianapolis to avoid being swept for the season—as it relates to retaking the division.

The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since September 21, 2014, when former franchise quarterback Andrew Luck was still playing, so needless to say, that losing skid needs to end.

Unfortunately, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) has already been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup, which means former Jacksonville Jaguars 6th round pick Gardner Minshew will face off against his old squad—who he made 23 career starts for.

With that being said, will the Colts finally be victorious at Jacksonville?

The other key question for Colts fans this week is who will lead the team in carries this week?

Interim starter Zack Moss had a workhorse 23 carries for a career high 165 total rushing yards (7.2 ypc. avg.) and 2 rushing touchdowns this past week versus the Titans. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor, freshly activated off of PUP, had 6 carries for 18 total rushing yards—as the Colts are expected to ease him into a heavier workload, being on an initial pitch count.