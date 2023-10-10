Report: Colts signing former Bears WR Anthony Miller to practice squad

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Indianapolis Colts are signing former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller to the team’s practice squad:

Former #Bears WR Anthony Miller is signing with the #Colts practice squad. The speedster has 12 career TDs.





Miller worked out with the Colts earlier this week among three other players.

The former 2018 second round pick of the Bears out of Memphis has also spent time with the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and San Francisco 49ers organizations.

At a listed 5’11,” 199 pounds, Miller has 140 receptions for 1,589 receiving yards (11.4 ypr. avg.) and 12 touchdown receptions during his 5-year NFL career, which includes appearing in 50 games (18 starts).

He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during August of last year.

Having run a 4.48 forty time with a 39 inch vertical at his Pro Day back in 2018, Miller has some speed and athleticism to work with (featuring a RAS of 9.27 out of a maximum of 10.0).

It’s interesting that the Colts continue to add deep threats to their roster, as the team also added former Denver Broncos speedster K.J. Hamler to their practice squad. Indianapolis clearly has been looking to add more speed and separation out there to its taxi-team.

At 29 years old, Miller is a veteran, who could fill in for the Colts lower on the depth chart and situationally should injuries arise—and he even has some limited special teams return experience as well for added roster versatility.

It’ll be interesting to see if he ever gets elevated.