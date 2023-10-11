Stampede Blue’s Week 6 NFL Game Picks

Indy has an opportunity on their hands to take over the division this week, and the staff once again bouncedback with the picks. Andrew Aziz is still among the best overall in all of Tallysight regarding moneyline winners.

The Colts (+ 164) open the week as 4-point underdogs making the trip to Duval, a place that has been cursed for this franchise in recent memory. The Jaguars (- 198) are perhaps the most up and down team in the NFL right now. Just two weeks after getting absolutely demolished by the Texans at home, they go out and beat the Buffalo Bills 25-20, led by a brilliant Travis Etienne who got 136 running yards and two touchdowns, while Lawrence powered through a calf injury that bothered him late in the game. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other games to keep an eye on this week include Ravens at Titans, to see if Tennesse continues with their losing ways, Seahawks at Bengals, as Seattle is fresh off a bye week and could pile on the underwhelming Bengals’ team, and Panthers at Dolphins, looking to see if Frank Reich starts 0-6 as Carolina’s new head coach.