Colts place QB Anthony Richardson on IR; Expected to miss four to eight weeks

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has placed starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on injured reserve with a sprained AC joint in his right throwing shoulder.

He’s expected to miss four to eight weeks for recovery—as the Colts are expected to give him proper time to recover and won’t rush him back (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter):

Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson is now expected to miss four to eight weeks, depending on his rehab and whether or not he still would need surgery on his right shoulder, per source. By placing him on IR today, the Colts are giving him time so nothing can, or has to be, rushed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2023

Given that it was a grade 3 strain and how Richardson looked leaving the field, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that he’d miss at least four weeks, maybe even more—meaning there was a strong chance this roster move would eventually be coming, and it has.

The Colts’ Gardner Minshew, who’s one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league, will once again assume starting duties in relief of Richardson during the interim period.

Still, while it’s not season-ending, it’s a tough break for Richardson too.

These are meaningful snaps that the young quarterback won’t get back during his debut campaign to help accelerate his growth and development—as quite frankly, he could use as many valuable game day reps as he can get out there.

Meanwhile, the Colts also announced that the team has also signed offensive guard Ike Boettger to their active 53-man roster from the team’s practice squad. With 17 career starts, he should provide experienced depth inside their offensive line.

Lastly, the team also announced the signings of quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Anthony Miller to the team’s practice squad. Mond should fill the role previously occupied by Sam Ehlinger as the Colts emergency third quarterback with Richardson out, while Miller provides another speedy option at wideout to their taxi-team.

The team released wide receiver Juwann Winfree from their practice squad in a corresponding roster move.